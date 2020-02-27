Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) recently:

2/9/2020 – Match Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2020 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/17/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MTCH stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Match Group Inc alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.