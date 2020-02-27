Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vesuvius (VSVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vesuvius (LON: VSVS):

2/27/2020 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/14/2020 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Vesuvius is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Vesuvius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2020 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VSVS traded up GBX 23.80 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 423.40 ($5.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Vesuvius PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.26.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vesuvius PLC will post 4866.9996474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

