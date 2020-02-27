Analysts Set $40.00 Price Target for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 210,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 136,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

