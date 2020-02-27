Analysts Set Expectations for CarGurus Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CARG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 55,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942,315.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,804 shares of company stock worth $17,175,491. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,061,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

