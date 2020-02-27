Analysts Set Expectations for L.B. Foster Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

FSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $174.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.44 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

