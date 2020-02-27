Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of SHAK opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shake Shack has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $2,980,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

