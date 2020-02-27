Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (AUB, AVDL, BCOR, BKQNY, BYND, DISCA, FBNC, HARP, HWC, PLXS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP). The firm issued a buy rating and a target price on the stock.

