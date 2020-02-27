Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Western Forest Products (WEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE: WEF) recently:

2/14/2020 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

2/13/2020 – Western Forest Products was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.

2/13/2020 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Western Forest Products had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

TSE:WEF traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.08. 373,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.23. Western Forest Products Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78.

Get Western Forest Products Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.17%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.