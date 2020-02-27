Analyzing Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBX)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58%

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of BBX Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of BBX Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gecina and BBX Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $754.39 million 18.73 $1.70 billion N/A N/A BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.35 $35.10 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBX Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gecina and BBX Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A BBX Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBX Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.39%. Given BBX Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBX Capital is more favorable than Gecina.

Summary

BBX Capital beats Gecina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

