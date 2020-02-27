Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Anaplan updated its Q1 2021

Shares of PLAN traded down $14.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

