AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

