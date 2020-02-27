Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. 4,516,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

