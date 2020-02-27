ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.46-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $213-223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.63 million.ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.46-4.86 EPS.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

