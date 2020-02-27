Anika Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,603. The company has a market capitalization of $607.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $252,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.