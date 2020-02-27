Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 37,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 3,645,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,555 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

AR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 16,561,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,048. The company has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.