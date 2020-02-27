Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of AON worth $60,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $222.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

