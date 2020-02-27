Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,770,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 30th total of 27,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of APA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apache will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

