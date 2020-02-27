Apache (NYSE:APA) Posts Earnings Results

Apache (NYSE:APA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 8,815,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Apache has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

