APIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded flat against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $2,139.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02581359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00216412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,563,081 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.