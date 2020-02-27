apM Coin (APM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.93 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006907 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

