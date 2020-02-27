Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Appian worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Appian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.39.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.76. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,630 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

