Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 6,113,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

