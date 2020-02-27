Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.