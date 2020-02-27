Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.41–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $43-47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.6 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

