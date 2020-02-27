AptarGroup, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.09 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.22. 10,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after acquiring an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,401 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,863,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

