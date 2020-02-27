Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. Aptinyx reported sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $3.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 million to $3.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.56 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

APTX stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412 over the last three months. 8.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

