AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Short Interest Update

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 30th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 343,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,656. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AquaVenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

