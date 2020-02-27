ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 30th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 974,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

