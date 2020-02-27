ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 833,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

