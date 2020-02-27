Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 30th total of 673,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.16. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

