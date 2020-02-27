Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. Arcosa updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE ACA traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 643,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,586. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

