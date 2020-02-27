Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the January 30th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,460. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

