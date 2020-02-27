Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0487 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $48.63 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

