Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.