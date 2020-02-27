Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 26.2% in February

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 883,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.65%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $120,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

