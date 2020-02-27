Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,632 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allied Motion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,849,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,974 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

