Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 120.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.