Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

WMT stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

