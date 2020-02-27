Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ePlus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ePlus by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PLUS opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $119,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,032.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.