Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,150 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Methode Electronics worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,076,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE MEI opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.