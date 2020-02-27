Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,615 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envestnet worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,939 in the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.