Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,655 RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RLI opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.68. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

