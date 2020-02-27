Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,940 Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

