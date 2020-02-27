Argentum Market Capitalization Hits $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.