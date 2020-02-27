Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

AR stock traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,935. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.20 million and a P/E ratio of -72.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

