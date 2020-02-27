Arionum Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $98,635.00 and approximately $5,895.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.74 or 0.02607240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.03690440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00701709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00792605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00089202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00600539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

