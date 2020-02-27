Ark Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Upbit. Ark has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and $1.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,740,322 coins and its circulating supply is 118,426,060 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptomate, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

