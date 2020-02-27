Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

