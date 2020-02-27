Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,247. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 80.83%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

