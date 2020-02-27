Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Trimmed by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 82,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

